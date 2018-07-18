Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Recalled from Memphis
Bowman was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Bowman will take the place of Miles Mikolas on the active roster after the latter was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Through 20 relief appearances with the Cardinals this year, Bowman has logged a 5.75 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.
