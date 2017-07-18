Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Records 18th hold Monday
Bowman fired a scoreless seventh inning in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mets, allowing one hit.
The 26-year-old right-hander continues to rack up the holds, with Tuesday's being his fourth in the last 10 days. Bowman is once again looking like the pitcher that put together a 19.2-inning scoreless streak between the tail end of last season and April 25 of the current campaign, as he's now turned in scoreless efforts in 12 of his last 13 outings.
More News
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...