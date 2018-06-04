Bowman (finger) threw 50-60 pitches in Friday's bullpen session and is slated to begin a rehab assignment sometime in the coming week, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Bowman's extended session came on the heels of his initial one on Thursday, making it all the more encouraging. The fact he was able to tolerate such a robust workload could well accelerate his recovery timeline, as a rehab assignment now appears imminent.