The Cardinals activated Bowman (finger) from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Bowman returned to the team Wednesday after a trio of rehab outings at Triple-A Memphis where he thankfully remained free of blisters. The 27-year-old will hope to improve upon the 5.82 ERA and 1.76 WHIP he's accrued across 17 innings so far in 2018.

