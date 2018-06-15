Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Returns from DL
The Cardinals activated Bowman (finger) from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Bowman returned to the team Wednesday after a trio of rehab outings at Triple-A Memphis where he thankfully remained free of blisters. The 27-year-old will hope to improve upon the 5.82 ERA and 1.76 WHIP he's accrued across 17 innings so far in 2018.
