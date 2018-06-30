Bowman (finger) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Friday, recording two strikeouts.

The right-hander got through his frame in 15 pitches overall without any apparent setbacks. Bowman has been battling blister issues on his right middle finger for multiple weeks brought on by Raynaud's Syndrome, a condition that affects blood flow to the fingers. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that if all continues well, Bowman could be activated from the disabled list and rejoin the Cardinals in Arizona as early as Monday for the beginning of a three-game series versus the Diamondbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories