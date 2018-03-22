Bowman (2-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits over two innings in Wednesday's 13-6 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins. He struck out four.

Bowman was impressive overall and had the luxury of being staked to an 8-0 lead by the time he took the mound for his second and final frame. The right-hander has cruised through the majority of his spring outings, turning in scoreless efforts in six of his eight appearances. He projects for another versatile relief role in 2018, following two sub-4.00 ERA showings in his first pair of big-league campaigns.