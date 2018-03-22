Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Second victory of spring Wednesday
Bowman (2-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits over two innings in Wednesday's 13-6 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins. He struck out four.
Bowman was impressive overall and had the luxury of being staked to an 8-0 lead by the time he took the mound for his second and final frame. The right-hander has cruised through the majority of his spring outings, turning in scoreless efforts in six of his eight appearances. He projects for another versatile relief role in 2018, following two sub-4.00 ERA showings in his first pair of big-league campaigns.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Gives up winning run in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Scoreless ninth in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Grabs 22nd hold in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Clean ninth in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Nabs second save with Rosenthal resting•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Nabs third victory Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...