Bowman was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bowman was shipped back to Memphis after pitching 1.2 innings of relief during Friday's victory. The right-hander also tossed an inning of work Thursday, and wound up allowing three earned runs off six hits over both of those outings. Look for him to return to the fold once the Cardinals need a replenishment in the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories