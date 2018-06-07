Bowman (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Bowman has been cleared to make his return to game action after getting through another bullpen session -- his third in a six-day span -- earlier in the week with no issues. The Cardinals haven't confirmed how many rehab appearances the right-hander will need to make before rejoining the big club, leaving his exact return date murky, though he's seemingly close. He's been sidelined since May 18 with blisters on his right index and middle fingers.

