Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Solid in second rehab appearance
Bowman (finger) fired a scoreless eighth inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Reno on Saturday, issuing one walk but no hits.
As was the case in his first appearance with the Redbirds on Thursday, Bowman was efficient, needing only 10 pitches to get through his inning despite issuing the one free pass. The right-hander has yet to allow a hit over his two innings at Memphis, and it appears that the blisters on his index and middle fingers that brought about his disabled list stint have not resurfaced. Bowman is scheduled to log a third appearance on Monday, at which point he'll be evaluated by the team's medical staff in St. Louis to determine his next step.
