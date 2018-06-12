Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Solid in third rehab, activation imminent
Bowman (finger) allowed an earned run on three hits over two innings in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Reno on Monday. He struck out three.
Bowman's one slip-up was the solo home run he allowed to Socrates Brito, but he was mostly effective otherwise for a third straight rehab appearance. Since the blister issues that landed Bowman on the disabled list never resurfaced during his stint with the Redbirds, the right-handed reliever is on track for activation by the end of the week according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
