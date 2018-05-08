Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Solid outing in Monday's loss
Bowman fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a shutout loss to the Twins, allowing a hit and issuing a walk while recording three strikeouts.
Bowman has now generated scoreless efforts in three of his past four trips to the mound, an encouraging stretch that comes on the heels of a pair of rough outings in mid-to-late April. The 26-year-old right-hander is valued for his ability to provide multiple innings out of the bullpen, but issues with the long ball in the early going have led to some inconsistency. Factoring in Monday's line, his ERA and WHIP still sit at an unsightly 5.14 and 1.79, respectively.
