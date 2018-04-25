Bowman (0-1) allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning while also recording a strikeout during an extra-innings loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

Bowman was on the hook for the loss after allowing Jay Bruce's 405-foot solo home run to center in the visitors' half of the 10th. The right-hander has proven unreliable of late, as he's now surrendered a round tripper in each of his last two outings, and at least one earned run in three of his last four appearances overall.

