Bowman (finger) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to work at least two more before a decision is made on when he can be activated, Joe Trezza and Joe Harris of MLB.com report.

Bowman is suffering from blisters on his right hand, which were serious enough to cause him to go on the disabled list May 18. The right-handed reliever will apparently need to prove himself over additional sessions before he can seriously be considered for return, especially factoring in how easily blisters can resurface.