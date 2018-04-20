Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Touched up for pair of runs
Bowman allowed two earned runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Bowman got himself into some trouble in the fifth, allowing an infield single to Addison Russell that was immediately followed by Jason Heyward's 423-foot home run to right. The right-hander opened April with five consecutive scoreless appearances, but he's now allowed a combined three earned runs in two of his last three trips to the mound. Bowman's four holds have helped fantasy owners rostering him in formats that factor in the metric, but he's otherwise disappointed with a 6.23 ERA and 2.08 WHIP over his first 8.2 innings.
