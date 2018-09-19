Bowman posted a photo Wednesday on his personal Twitter account indicating that he underwent season-ending surgery to address a finger-circulation issue.

Bowman was denied a September callup after succumbing to the injury in mid-August while he was pitching for Triple-A Memphis. After resting and rehabbing for the past month, Bowman ultimately opted for a procedure to address the matter, which should allow him to return to the mound at full strength next spring. The 27-year-old made 22 appearances in the big leagues this season, finishing with a 6.26 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 23 innings.

