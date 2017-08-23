Play

Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Carpenter is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.

Since the beginning of August, Carpenter has posted a bleak .197 batting average. However, he's still been finding ways to get on base, as he's put together a .384 on-base percentage in that time. He'll get the night off while Jedd Gyorko covers first base.

