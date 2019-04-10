Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Agrees to extension with Cards

Carpenter agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The deal includes a third-year vesting option.

The exact amount of the deal remains unknown. Carpenter was in the final guaranteed year of his contract but will now remain with the Cardinals through the 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old is coming off an impressive 2018 season that saw him slash .257/.374/.523 with 36 homers and 81 RBI in 156 games.