Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: At full health for opener

Carpenter (back) participated in the team's full workout at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Wednesday and declared himself "one hunded percent" for Thursday's opener, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter spent the early part of the week piling up at-bats at minor-league camp in order to get his timing as sharp as possible prior to Thursday's opener. Carpenter logged only 23 Grapefruit League at-bats due to his back issues, but he's fully expected to start at third base in the opening installment of the four-game set against the Brewers.