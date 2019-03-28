Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: At full health for opener
Carpenter (back) participated in the team's full workout at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Wednesday and declared himself "one hunded percent" for Thursday's opener, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter spent the early part of the week piling up at-bats at minor-league camp in order to get his timing as sharp as possible prior to Thursday's opener. Carpenter logged only 23 Grapefruit League at-bats due to his back issues, but he's fully expected to start at third base in the opening installment of the four-game set against the Brewers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Getting further work before opener•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leading off Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Increased mobility Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out through Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unviel their...