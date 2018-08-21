Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Back on track with homer

Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored to help St. Louis to a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers on Monday.

After a brief lull that saw him log just one hit over his last six games, Carpenter resumed his blistering hot streak in this contest, ripping three hits, including his 34th long ball that he tagged in the ninth inning off the usually untouchable Kenley Jansen. Carpenter has made any concerns over his well-documented slow start seem downright comical at this point, as he boasts a phenomenal .273/.387/.582 slash line over 440 at-bats.