Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Begins swinging Tuesday
Carpenter (back) started a swinging progression Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As anticipated, the Cardinal first baseman advanced in his recovery program from a sore back. This swinging program currently entails simply swinging in a cage, but it also signals that he's relatively close to returning to game action. No word has come forth as to when he could get back into the lineup, but more information should be available as he swings more. Goold did comment that Carpenter needs to get back into games soon so that he'll be ready for Opening Day, so it seems like there is legitimate concern that he could miss the first couple days of the regular season. If that happens, look for Jose Martinez to fill in at first base.
