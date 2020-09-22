Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Royals on Monday.

The veteran squared up on a fourth-inning Carlos Hernandez offering and sent it 439 feet into center field. The round tripper accounted for the Cardinals' only run of the night and was Carpenter's first since Sept. 12. Despite Monday's success, it's been another difficult season at the plate for Carpenter, who's still in the midst of a 2-for-26 slump that covers his last nine games and has sunk his season average back down to .188.