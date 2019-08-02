Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Breaks through in latest rehab game
Carpenter (foot) went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run in Triple-A Memphis win over Albuquerque on Thursday.
Carpenter finally found some much-needed offensive success with the Redbirds after going 0-for-21 over his prior seven games. The veteran infielder is slated to play at least couple of more games in Memphis in order to get as much timing back at the plate as possible before a return to the big leagues.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: To remain with Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless in five rehab games•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Logs eight innings in field•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rehab likely to go through weekend•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless in first rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rehab assignment set•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...