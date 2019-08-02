Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Breaks through in latest rehab game

Carpenter (foot) went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run in Triple-A Memphis win over Albuquerque on Thursday.

Carpenter finally found some much-needed offensive success with the Redbirds after going 0-for-21 over his prior seven games. The veteran infielder is slated to play at least couple of more games in Memphis in order to get as much timing back at the plate as possible before a return to the big leagues.