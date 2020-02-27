Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Checks out fine after workout
Carpenter (back) completed a full-body workout and ran sprints Thursday, Jeff Jones of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins after experiencing back tightness, but his removal looks to have been strictly precautionary. The Cardinals' training staff was satisfied with how he looked after re-evaluating him Thursday, leaving Carpenter optimistic that he'll be ready to play Saturday against the Nationals. He's expected to take batting practice Friday as a final test of his health before drawing back into the spring lineup.
