Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Clubs 10th homer
Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Cardinals' 5-0 victory over the Cubs on Sunday.
That's two long balls in three games for Carpenter, who seems to finally be putting together a sustained stretch of production coming off a brutal start to the season. The homer was his 10th of the year, and his .232/.332/.433 slash line - while still lagging substantially behind his usual standards - is at least starting to look more like the player we've come to expect over the past few seasons.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, knocks in two Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Day off Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rediscovering power stroke•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three hits•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another productive night Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...