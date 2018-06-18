Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Clubs 10th homer

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Cardinals' 5-0 victory over the Cubs on Sunday.

That's two long balls in three games for Carpenter, who seems to finally be putting together a sustained stretch of production coming off a brutal start to the season. The homer was his 10th of the year, and his .232/.332/.433 slash line - while still lagging substantially behind his usual standards - is at least starting to look more like the player we've come to expect over the past few seasons.