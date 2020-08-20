Matt Carpenter went 2-for-7 with a grand slam during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
The 34-year-old started the twin bill off strong with the 410-foot grand slam during the first inning of the matinee, and he was thrown out at second base during the nightcap while attempting to stretch his single into a double. Carpenter has a .238/.304/.357 slash line with one homer, 11 RBI and 13 strikeouts through 46 plate appearances this season.
