Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Reds.
Carpenter gave the Cardinals some breathing room in the sixth inning with a leadoff solo shot. The veteran infielder has three homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored in 35 games this season while slashing .204/.366/.337 across 123 plate appearances.
