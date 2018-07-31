Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects multi-hit performance vs. Colorado
Carpenter went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a walk Monday against the Rockies.
Carpenter tied the game in the seventh inning by plating two on a single. He's had an impressive month of July through 24 games, as he's batting .333 with 10 home runs and 19 RBI. The 32-year-old is slashing .277/.387/.569 through 101 games in 2018.
