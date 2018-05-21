Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three more hits
Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in the Cardinals' 5-1 victory over the Phillies on Sunday.
It's been a season of struggles at the plate for Carpenter so far but he's showing signs of life lately, as this three-hit effort gave him 10 knocks in his last 24 at-bats with three multi-hit performances in his last five games over that time. The fact that his average still sits at .194 coming off the mini-hot streak is a testament to how much he's been struggling in the early going, so hopefully this is a sign he can finally start to get his paltry .672 OPS back up toward his career mark of .829.
