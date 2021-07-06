Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI triple and a walk during Monday's 5-3 win at San Francisco.

The veteran infielder brought home the first runs of the contest during the seventh inning with a two-run triple, which is his first three-bagger of the season. Carpenter has a .182/.314/.311 slash line with three homers, 19 RBI and 12 runs in 159 plate appearances this season.

