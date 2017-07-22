Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues hitting out of leadoff spot
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.
Factoring in Friday's production, Carpenter is now slashing .309/.439/.537 out of the leadoff spot this season, a line partly comprised of 16 doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI. He's been red-hot in July as well, already raising his season average 21 points to .252 while posting six multihit efforts. The only missing element in his current stretch has been the long ball, as the veteran infielder's last homer came on June 24.
