Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues hitting out of leadoff spot
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.
Factoring in Friday's production, Carpenter is now slashing .309/.439/.537 out of the leadoff spot this season, a line partly comprised of 16 doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI. He's been red-hot in July as well, already raising his season average 21 points to .252 while posting six multi-hit efforts. The only missing element in his current stretch has been the long ball, as the veteran infielder's last homer came on June 24.
