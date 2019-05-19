Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Day off Sunday
Carpenter is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Carpenter has started 18 of the last 19 games but will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale at Texas. The 33-year-old is slashing .212/.307/.348 over 17 games in May. Harrison Bader will enter the leadoff spot and man center field while Jedd Gyorko starts at third base and bats eighth.
