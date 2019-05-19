Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Day off Sunday

Carpenter is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carpenter has started 18 of the last 19 games but will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale at Texas. The 33-year-old is slashing .212/.307/.348 over 17 games in May. Harrison Bader will enter the leadoff spot and man center field while Jedd Gyorko starts at third base and bats eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories