Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Day off Wednesday
Carpenter is on the bench Wednesday against the Padres.
The veteran infielder is hitting .324 over his last eight games, bringing his season line up to a respectable .232/.335/.418. Jedd Gyorko will handle the hot corner in his place Wednesday.
