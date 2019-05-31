Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Delivers pinch-hit homer
Carpenter went 1-for-1 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies.
Carpenter appeared as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and delivered a solo home run. It was his eighth homer of the season and third in his past seven games. While his overall line of .218/.332/.391 across 232 plate appearances remains subpar, Carpenter has raised his OPS to .723 from .650 -- its lowest mark of the season -- since May 15. He'll look to flash more improvement during the team's weekend series against the Cubs.
