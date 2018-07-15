Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Deposits homer in loss
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Reds.
Carpenter led off the game with his 18th homer of the year (third of July), sending a Luis Castillo pitch down the right-field line. The infielder has enjoyed a renaissance in the first half of 2018, compiling an impressive .263/.372/.522 slash line with 42 RBI and 56 runs over 374 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pinch-hit three-run jack Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Receives breather versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues extra-base hit barrage•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Five hits, two homers Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...