Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Deposits homer in loss

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Reds.

Carpenter led off the game with his 18th homer of the year (third of July), sending a Luis Castillo pitch down the right-field line. The infielder has enjoyed a renaissance in the first half of 2018, compiling an impressive .263/.372/.522 slash line with 42 RBI and 56 runs over 374 plate appearances.

