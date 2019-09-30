Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Drills 15th homer

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's victory over Chicago.

Carpenter connected for a three-run shot to right field in the third inning to contribute to the division-clinching win. The 33-year-old finished in ninth place in NL MVP voting last year but largely disappointed in 2019, concluding the season with a .226/.334/.392 slash line along with 15 homers, 46 RBI and 129 strikeouts in 492 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories