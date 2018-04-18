Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Drives in three Tuesday
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts, a walk, and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
Carpenter opened up the scoring with an RBI double in the third, and helped snap a 1-for-15 stretch in the process. The 32-year-old is still hovering below the Mendoza Line even after the multi-hit showing and struck out multiple times for the fourth time in five games, but the three-RBI performance may help spur a turnaround out of his early season funk.
