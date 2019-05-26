Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Drives in two in win

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Braves.

Carpenter has responded well to dropping out of the leadoff spot, and he now has back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season. The 33-year-old's .222/.335/.389 slash line can still clearly use some work, but he appears to be trending in the right direction with a .305 average and three home runs over his last 10 games.