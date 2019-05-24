Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Drops from leadoff spot
Carpenter is starting at third base and batting fifth Friday against the Braves.
Carpenter has led off for the Cardinals in all but one of his 45 starts this season -- he also batted third May 2 -- but drops to fifth Friday after slashing .162/.295/.378 in his last 11 games. Manager Mike Shildt said earlier in May he was sticking with the 33-year-old at the top of the order for the time being, but Dexter Fowler and his .413 OBP will enter the leadoff spot Friday. It's been a season-long struggle for the veteran third baseman, as his .686 OPS would be the worst of his career for a full season by a significant margin.
