Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Exits after being hit by pitch
Carpenter exited Wednesday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch on his hand, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter immediately left the game with a trainer. It would be a huge blow for the Cardinals and fantasy owners if Carpenter is forced to miss action, as the 32-year-old has been on a tear at the plate. His status should be updated after he's further evaluated following Wednesday's game. Carpenter was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored prior to exiting the game in the seventh inning.
