Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Exits due to injury
Carpenter left Monday's game against the Pirates in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off his foot, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Carpenter was unable to complete the at-bat, so Tommy Edman was forced to enter the game and inherit the veteran third baseman's count. The extent of the injury is not yet known.
