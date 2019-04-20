Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Exits with knee bruise

Carpenter left Saturday's game against the Mets after fouling a ball off his knee, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The fact that Carpenter's injury is simply being referred to as a contusion likely means that he's not in line for a lengthy absence, though more details could be revealed after further tests. Jedd Gyorko or Yairo Munoz would likely get more opportunities should Carpenter miss time.

