Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Eyeing rehab assignment soon

The Cardinals are hopeful Carpenter (foot) will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, the Associated Press reports.

St. Louis probably won't map out a rehab schedule for Carpenter until he ramps up his baseball activities, but the report at least offers optimism that his latest stay on the IL will likely be a brief one. As was the case during Carpenter's first IL stint earlier this month, rookie Tommy Edman will continue to serve as the Cardinals' primary third baseman while the veteran is on the shelf.