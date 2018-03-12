Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Feels good after intrasquad game

Carpenter (back) made three plate appearances in an intrasquad game Sunday and said he felt "perfect" afterward, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carpenter grounded out, fouled out and drew a walk during his three turns at the plate and relayed that he experienced no discomfort with his back while rounding second base at one point during the game. The 32-year-old's next activity will come Tuesday against the Marlins, when he's slated to serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter in what will mark his Grapefruit League debut. If all goes well in that contest, Carpenter could return to the field later in the week, which would also serve as a good litmus test for the health of the right shoulder that often plagued him last season. Per Hummel, Cardinals infield coach Jose Oquendo has encouraged Carpenter to adjust his throwing motion when playing third base to make the veteran less susceptible to injury. If Carpenter is receptive to the change and his throwing checks out fine in the spring, he would likely see most of his action at the hot corner when the season starts, thereby opening up more at-bats at first base for Jose Martinez and Luke Voit.