Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: First pair of hits since return

Carpenter went 2-for-5 in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

The veteran infielder had gone hitless in four at-bats Saturday in his return from a one-game absence due to a shin injury, but he stepped up with his first multi-hit effort since May 25 on Sunday. Carpenter has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and the fact he's now raised his average 26 points since May 16 offers some reason for optimism that he might be starting to awaken from his trademark early-season doldrums.

