Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Five hits, two homers Tuesday

Carpenter went 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and five runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Indians.

Carpenter blasted solo home runs in his first and last at-bats of the game, adding in a double and a couple of singles in between. The monster night comes on the heels of a three-hit effort the day before, and he's been red-hot all June. In 91 at-bats in the month, Carpenter is slashing .319/.404/.659 with eight homers, seven doubles, 15 RBI and 23 runs scored.