Carpenter isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The left-handed bat of Carpenter will be forced out of the lineup Friday as southpaw Austin Gomber prepares to toe the slab for Colorado. Jose Fermin will instead serve as St. Louis' designated hitter while batting seventh.
