Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carpenter's absence from the lineup in a must-win game for the Cardinals illustrates just how far his stock has fallen since he slugged a career-high 36 home runs two seasons ago. His OPS for the abbreviated 2020 campaign sits at .639, 258 points below his mark from 2018. Tommy Edman will draw the start at third base Sunday over Carpenter, who could be relegated to a bench role should St. Louis punch its ticket to the postseason.