Carpenter is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Carpenter had been in the lineup for each of the Cardinals' first four games, all of which came against right-handed pitchers. He'll hit the bench for the first time Wednesday with a southpaw (Rich Hill) on the mound for Minnesota. Rangel Ravelo gets his first start of the season as the designated hitter in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pleased with remade swing•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: DH candidacy strong as ever•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could be natural DH candidate•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Encouraging signs before pause•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Confirmed for Monday's lineup•