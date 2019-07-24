Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless in first rehab game
Carpenter (foot) went 0-for-2 with a run and a walk in Triple-A Memphis' loss to New Orleans on Tuesday.
Carpenter started at third base and played seven innings in the field before being pinch hit for in the home half of the frame. The veteran infielder is slated for two more games with the Redbirds before a likely activation Friday.
